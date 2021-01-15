Jan. 16

1547

Ivan IV crowns himself the new Czar of Russia in Assumption Cathedral in Moscow.

1786

The Council of Virginia guarantees religious freedom.

1847

John C. Fremont, the famed "Pathfinder" of Western exploration, is appointed governor of California.

1865

General William T. Sherman begins a march through the Carolinas.

1900

The U.S. Senate recognizes the Anglo-German Treaty of 1899 by which the UK renounced its rights to the Samoan Islands.

1909

One of Ernest Shackleton's polar exploration teams reaches the Magnetic South Pole.

1914

Maxim Gorky is authorized to return to Russia after an eight year exile for political dissidence.

1920

The League of Nations holds its first meeting in Paris.

1920

Allies lift the blockade on trade with Russia.

1939

Franklin D. Roosevelt asks for an extension of the Social Security Act to include more women and children.

1940

Hitler cancels an attack in the West due to bad weather and the capture of German attack plans in Belgium.

1942

Japan's advance into Burma begins.

1944

Eisenhower assumes supreme command of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe.

1945

The U.S. First and Third armies link up at Houffalize, effectively ending the Battle of the Bulge.

1956

The Egyptian government makes Islam the state religion.

1965

Eighteen are arrested in Mississippi for the murder of three civil rights workers.

1975

The Irish Republican Army calls an end to a 25-day cease fire in Belfast.

1979

The Shah leaves Iran.

1991

The Persian Gulf War begins. The massive U.S.-led offensive against Iraq -- Operation Desert Storm -- ends on February 28, 1991, when President George Bush declares a cease-fire, and Iraq pledges to honor future coalition and U.N. peace terms.

