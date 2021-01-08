Jan. 9
1776
Thomas Paine publishes "Common Sense," a scathing attack on King George III's reign over the colonies and a call for complete independence.
1792
The Ottomans sign a treaty with the Russians ending a five year war.
1793
Jean Pierre Blanchard makes the first balloon flight in North America.
1861
Southern shellfire stops the Union supply ship Star of the West from entering Charleston Harbor on her way to Fort Sumter.
1861
Mississippi secedes from the Union.
1908
Count Zeppelin announces plans for his airship to carry 100 passengers.
1909
A Polar exploration team lead by Ernest Shackleton reaches 88 degrees, 23 minutes south longitude, 162 degrees east latitude. They are 97 nautical miles short of the South Pole, but the weather is too severe to continue.
1912
Colonel Theodore Roosevelt announces that he will run for president if asked.
1915
Pancho Villa signs a treaty with the United States, halting border conflicts.
1924
Ford Motor Co. stock is valued at nearly $1 billion.
1943
Soviet planes drop leaflets on the surrounded Germans in Stalingrad requesting their surrender with humane terms. The Germans refuse.
1945
U.S. troops land on Luzon, in the Philippines, 107 miles from Manila.
1947
French General Leclerc breaks off all talks with Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh.
1952
Jackie Robinson becomes the highest paid player in Brooklyn Dodger history.
1974
Cambodian Government troops open a drive to avert insurgent attack on Phnom Penh.
