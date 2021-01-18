Jan. 19

1523

In Switzerland, Ulrich Zwingli publishes his 67 Articles, the first manifesto of the Zurich Reformation which attacks the authority of the Pope.

1783

William Pitt becomes the youngest Prime Minister of England at age 24.

1847

New Mexico Governor Charles Bent is slain by Pueblo Indians in Taos.

1861

Georgia secedes from the Union.

1902

The magazine “L’Auto” announces the new Tour de France.

1915

The first German air raids on Great Britain inflict minor casualties.

1923

The French announce the invention of a new gun that has a firing range of 56 miles.

1931

The Wickersham Committee issues a report asking for revisions in the dry law, but no repeal.

1937

In the Soviet Union, the People’s Commissars Council is formed under Molotov.

1937

Howard Hughes flies from Los Angeles to New York in seven hours and 22 minutes.

1945

The Red Army captures Lodz, Krakow, and Tarnow.

1947

The French open a drive on Hue, Indochina.

1949

The Chiang Government moves the capital of China to Canton.

1950

Communist Chinese leader Mao recognizes the Republic of Vietnam.

1968

Cambodia charges that the United States and South Vietnam have crossed the border and killed three Cambodians.

1981

The United States and Iran sign an accord on a hostage release in Algiers.

1983

The New Catholic code expands women’s rights in the Church.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you