Jan. 19
1523
In Switzerland, Ulrich Zwingli publishes his 67 Articles, the first manifesto of the Zurich Reformation which attacks the authority of the Pope.
1783
William Pitt becomes the youngest Prime Minister of England at age 24.
1847
New Mexico Governor Charles Bent is slain by Pueblo Indians in Taos.
1861
Georgia secedes from the Union.
1902
The magazine “L’Auto” announces the new Tour de France.
1915
The first German air raids on Great Britain inflict minor casualties.
1923
The French announce the invention of a new gun that has a firing range of 56 miles.
1931
The Wickersham Committee issues a report asking for revisions in the dry law, but no repeal.
1937
In the Soviet Union, the People’s Commissars Council is formed under Molotov.
1937
Howard Hughes flies from Los Angeles to New York in seven hours and 22 minutes.
1945
The Red Army captures Lodz, Krakow, and Tarnow.
1947
The French open a drive on Hue, Indochina.
1949
The Chiang Government moves the capital of China to Canton.
1950
Communist Chinese leader Mao recognizes the Republic of Vietnam.
1968
Cambodia charges that the United States and South Vietnam have crossed the border and killed three Cambodians.
1981
The United States and Iran sign an accord on a hostage release in Algiers.
1983
The New Catholic code expands women’s rights in the Church.
