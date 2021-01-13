Jan. 14

1797

Napoleon Bonaparte defeats the Austrians at Rivoli in northern Italy.

1858

Emperor Napoleon and Empress Eugenie escape unhurt after an Italian assassin throws a bomb at their carriage as they travel to the Paris Opera.

1864

Confederate President Jefferson Davis writes to General Joseph E. Johnson, observing that troops may need to be sent to Alabama or Mississippi.

1911

The USS Arkansas, the largest U.S. battleship, is launched from the yards of the New York Shipbuilding Company.

1915

The French abandon five miles of trenches to the Germans near Soissons.

1916

British authorities seize German attaché Franz von Papen’s financial records confirming espionage activities in the U.S.

1917

A Provisional Parliament is established in Poland.

1920

Berlin is placed under martial law as 40,000 radicals rush the Reichstag; 42 are dead and 105 are wounded.

