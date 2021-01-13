Jan. 14
1797
Napoleon Bonaparte defeats the Austrians at Rivoli in northern Italy.
1858
Emperor Napoleon and Empress Eugenie escape unhurt after an Italian assassin throws a bomb at their carriage as they travel to the Paris Opera.
1864
Confederate President Jefferson Davis writes to General Joseph E. Johnson, observing that troops may need to be sent to Alabama or Mississippi.
1911
The USS Arkansas, the largest U.S. battleship, is launched from the yards of the New York Shipbuilding Company.
1915
The French abandon five miles of trenches to the Germans near Soissons.
1916
British authorities seize German attaché Franz von Papen’s financial records confirming espionage activities in the U.S.
1917
A Provisional Parliament is established in Poland.
1920
Berlin is placed under martial law as 40,000 radicals rush the Reichstag; 42 are dead and 105 are wounded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.