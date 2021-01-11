Jan. 12
1872
Russian Grand Duke Alexis goes on a gala buffalo hunting expedition with Gen. Phil Sheridan and Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer.
1879
The British-Zulu War begins. British troops — under Lieutenant General Frederic Augustus — invade Zululand from the southern African republic of Natal.
1908
A wireless message is sent long-distance for the first time from the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
1913
Kiel and Wilhelmshaven become submarine bases in Germany.
1915
The U.S. Congress establishes Rocky Mountain National Park.
1926
U.S. coal talks break down, leaving both sides bitter as the strike drags on into its fifth month.
1927
U.S. Secretary of State Kellogg claims that Mexican rebel Plutarco Calles is aiding communist plot in Nicaragua.
1932
Oliver Wendell Holmes retires from the Supreme Court at age 90.
1938
Austria recognizes the Franco government in Spain.
1940
Soviet bombers raid cities in Finland.
1943
Soviet forces raise the siege of Leningrad.
1952
The Viet Minh cut the supply lines to the French forces in Hoa Binh, Vietnam.
1962
The United States resumes aid to the Laotian regime.
1973
Yassar Arafat is re-elected as head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.
1975
The Khmer Rouge launches its newest assault in its five-year war in Phnom Penh. The war in Cambodia would go on until the spring of 1975.
1982
Peking protests the sale of U.S. planes to Taiwan.
1991
The U.S. Congress gives the green light to military action against Iraq in the Persian Gulf Crisis.
1998
Nineteen European nations agree to prohibit human cloning.
2010
An earthquake in Haiti kills an estimated 316,000 people.
