GREENSBURG — Voters are making their way to the polls today for the municipal election.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
According to Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, voters will need to bring their IDs with them to their polling locations in order to vote.
In this year’s municipal election, the contested races are as follows: Democrat and incumbent Mayor Dan Manus and Republican Joshua Marsh are on the ticket for Mayor of Greensburg, Democrat and current incumbent clerk-treasurer Ashlee Green and Republican Brenda L. Dwenger are on the ticket for Greensburg City-Clerk Treasurer, and Republican Kevin Fleetwood and Democrat Ryan Maddux are on the ticket for Greensburg City Council, District 1.
Vietta McKenzie (District 2), Jamie Cain (District 3), Rick Emsweller (District 4) and Darrell Poling (At-Large) are unopposed for those city council seats.
Poll locations are as follows:
• Greensburg Precinct 1: Decatur County Administration Building
• Greensburg Precinct 2: Knights of St. John
• Greensburg Precinct 3: Decatur County Administration Building
• Greensburg Precinct 4: Knights of St. John
• Greensburg Precinct 5: Knights of St. John
• Greensburg Precinct 6: Community Church of Greensburg
• Greensburg Precinct 7: Community Church of Greensburg
• Greensburg Precinct 8: Community Church of Greensburg
“I’m hopeful for a good turnout,” Roberts said. “It’s always hard to tell, but I’m hopeful.”
During the last municipal election, the voter turnout was 24.41 percent. There were 1,972 Election Day votes, and 497 absentee and early votes.
Questions about the election process may be directed to the county clerk’s office at 812-663-8223.
Complete election results and coverage will be featured in Wednesday’s Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.