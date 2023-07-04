BATESVILLE - The Todd Siebert Memorial Foundation was founded in honor of a Batesville resident who lost his battle with ALS in 2021.
Initially started as a series of fundraising events to benefit ALS research patients, the founders created the foundation last October. Since then, the foundation has been giving back not only to fight ALS but to local groups and individuals.
Foundation organizers and board members Doug and Erin Eckerle along with Siebert's widow Tina wanted to ensure that Siebert's community was benefiting from their fundraising as well.
"Big T was a big family man and it's been nice working with his family," Erin said. "It's been a great experience and we're just trying to carry on his legacy. We wanted to give back to the community and that's exactly what we're doing."
Siebert was born to Marlin Siebert and Carol (Kops) Siebert on October 7, 1969 in Batesville. After battling ALS, he passed away in May, 2021. He was 51 years old.
Todd married his high school sweetheart Tina Dickman on October 27, 1990. The couple had two daughters: Stacey Grieshop and Mikayla Eckstein.
Those who knew Siebert knew him as Big T. His obituary stated, "He was tall and stout, not only was his stature grand but also his heart and personality. Todd was a gentle giant with a caring and giving spirit that has full of life. At the young age of 47, he was diagnosed with ALS. ALS deprived him of many things, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying life."
The Batesville native loved farming and family. His wife and daughters still live on the land he farmed.
"It's [ALS] not just a debilitating disease," Erin said. "It affects finances tremendously. ... We're here to help, and it's not just specifically one thing; it's nice to help people along with organizations."
The Todd Siebert Memorial Foundation has donated to many local families fighting ALS including Andy Murphy and his family, who began fighting ALS in December 2019. Additionally, they have donated to the ALS Association of Indiana, donated gift cards for cancer patients at MMH, to the Geis Twin Fund, Holy Family Religious Education Fund, Batesville Youth Baseball and Softball, the Batesville Beautification League, Phi Beta Psi Sorority XI to help local cancer patients, the American Legion HVAC fundraiser, Murphy Wiffle Ball Classic, Batesville Area Arts Council, the Miller Family House Fire Relief and local families in need.
Since last October, the foundation has raised and donated $47,050. Over the past two years, they've given back $90,000.
