RUSHVILLE — If you are looking for a way to spread some holiday thanks during this Thanksgiving week, there is still time to donate to the annual Brian’s Cause Cancer Treatment Relief Fund. This year’s event is going virtual.
According to the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation website, the fund was started in 2008 to help local cancer patients receiving treatment at Rush Memorial Hospital who are uninsured or underinsured ensure their treatment needs are covered financially, allowing the cancer patient to focus on their own health.
The Brian’s Cause Cancer Treatment Relief Fund was started in 2008 by local resident, Brian Conner.
In the fall of 2006, Brian, a lifelong Rush County resident, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer. As a result, it didn’t take long to exceed his insurance coverage. Upon learning this, a group of family and friends within the community converged and began raising funds to help cover medical costs that Brian could not afford after his insurance had reached the maximum amount of coverage.
This group became known as “Brian’s Cause” and decided this would become an ongoing effort knowing there will be other “Brians” from this community who will need the same aid and support.
Since 2019, more than $36,000 has been distributed to local cancer patients.
The RMHF is hosting Together We Can through the month of November. The Foundation has raised more than $13,000 this month. To participate, register on the RMHF website (https://www.rushmemorialhospitalfoundation.com/brians-cause-event/) and then create a tribute web page or memorial web page.
Participants can sign up individually or join a team. Pages are created to honor or remember loved one, friend or neighbor who has experienced cancer. Share your page with friends and family and raise funds for this great community cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.