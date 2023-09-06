GREENSBURG – The band “Southern Accents – the Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience” is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater. The show is the last concert in the DecCo 2023 Summer Concert Series.
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, “Southern Accents” portrays the style and sound of Tom Petty with immaculate precision and wildly contagious enthusiasm.
Each member of the band looks the part, plays the part, and lives the part with a result of “pure entertainment and songs so dedicated and true to the originals that you’d swear music-history was being made all-over again, right before your eyes and ears,” according to the band’s promotional material.
Musicians Ronnie Gregg on vocals and guitar, Nick Swan on lead guitar, Paul Jones on bass, Tony Mac taking care of percussion and Jeff Hollandsworth on keyboards will play selections from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ discography. Attendees can expect around 90 minutes of music featuring such TPH chartbusters like “American Girls,” “You Got Lucky,” and an almost 40 song set list of TPH’s well known hits.
Visit Greensburg (Tourism) Director Phillip Deiwert said, “This is the last chance to come out and see what everybody has been talking about. It’s a great time to enjoy a beautiful summer evening at our brand new outdoor live music venue. You don’t want to miss it!”
Joella’s Hot Chicken and That’s a Wrap food trucks will be on hand, with adult beverages available from Tree City Brewing.
Guests 21 years and older with an ID will be given an armband and permitted to drink anywhere inside the roped off area.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket as seating for the show is not provided.
Parking is available at Greensburg Community High School with special parking for the handicapped available closer to the stage. Shuttles will be provided to and from the GCHS parking lot to the venue by Power of the Past.
