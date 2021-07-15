GREENSBURG – The 2021 Decatur County 4-H Fair is over, the midway is closed, the animals have reached their final destination or have been taken home by their tired but happy handlers, and the final records are being put to bed.
But, as has been true for many years, the fair didn’t conclude without the final and ultimate contest measuring quality and talent: The Tom Swain Showmanship competition in the Livestock Building.
The Decatur County 4-H Fair hosts the showmanship contest in honor of Tom Swain, a Rush County 4-H member and supporter who died as the result of an automobile accident in 1973. Many consider the winners of the contest to be the “toast of the fair.”
Those who participate in the annual contest consist of the first and second place members from the Expert Showmanship Classes of the 4-H beef, dairy, goat, sheep and swine programs.
Raygan Harrison, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Nobbe, Brayley Sundal, Sara Hasselbring, Hope Barker, Maddie Brewsaugh, Tensley Brewsaugh, Evan Graves, Mason Morris and Austin Crosby were this year’s competitors.
Raygan is the daughter of Clint and Jan Harrison. She’s in seventh grade at South Decatur and aside from swine and beef projects also brought her fairy garden and some sewing projects to the fair. She’s received Grand Champion Heifer four times, Grand Champion Steer, Cow and Calf pair three times and Expert Beef Showmanship twice. Raygan plans to attend college and would like to help with Jr. Leaders because “they help the community.”
Lizzy Nobbe is the daughter of Dan and Mary Nobbe and is in the 10th grade at Batesville High School. She’s taken dairy, Science of Animals and Agriculture projects, for which she’s won Reserve Grand Champion, lawn and garden and zero turn mower projects. She’s received Expert Showman in Dairy, Grand Champion Dairy Cow and her future plans are to help with dairy projects because she enjoys spending time with her dairy cows.
Brayley Sundal is the daughter of Chris and Stacey Sundal and is a ninth-grader at South Decatur. IN 4-H, Brayley has been involved with dairy goats, photography and rabbits. She’s received Expert in Dairy Goat Showmanship for three years. In the future, she wants to attend Purdue University to study pharmaceutical studies. Until then, she wants to become more involved in 4-H and Junior Leaders.
Maddie Brewsaugh is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Brewsaugh and is in sixth grade at Greensburg Elementary. Maddie has received fifth overall in Market Lamb at the Indiana State Fair. She’s also received Grand Champion Ewe, Grand Champion Sheep Whether three times, Grand Champion Soybeans, Grand Champion Wether Dam, Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship twice, and Reserve Grand Champion Ewe. Maddie will probable go into veterinary sciences because she enjoys taking care of livestock and diagnosing their health issues.
Tensley Brewsaugh, Maddie’s little sister, is in fourth grade at Greensburg Elementary. She has received Expert Goat Showmanship, Grand Champion Sheep Whether, and Grand Champion Goat Whether twice. She’s also won Reserve Grand Champion Soybeans and Reserve Grand Champion Ewe. Tensley wants to continue working in her barn and making memories with her family because “it’s fun.”
Evan Graves is the son of Jared and Michelle Graves and is a sophomore at Greensburg High School. He’s received the Herdsman Award, Grand Champion County Born & Bred Steer, and he enjoys judging. Evan isn’t sure what he wants to do later in life, but knows whatever it is will be in agriculture. He would also enjoy being in Junior Leaders.
Mason Morris is the son of Matt and Ashley Morris and is an eighth-grader at North Decatur. Mason has received second and third overall in Gilt/Barrow, Grand Champion Spot 5 years in a row. During his 4-H career, Mason has most enjoyed judging. He plans to attend Purdue University to study agriculture.
Austin Crosby is the son of Don and Myra Crosby and graduated from Southwestern High. He’s received Grand Champion Dairy Cow, Reserve Dairy Showmanship, Grand in Hay, Grand Dairy Cow, Reserve Dairy Showmanship and Grand Reserve Dairy Cow. Austin plans to work on the family farm and do mechanic work on the side.
The Grand Champions of the evening were Sara Hasselbring, winning Grand Reserve Champion, and Hope Barker, mastering the entire competition to become Grand Champion of the Tom Swain Showmanship Competition 2021.
Sara is the daughter of Curt and Julie Hasselbring and graduated from Greensburg High School. She’s won the Grand Champion Barrow and Gilt Award and the Expert Showman twice. Sara has also won the Tom Swain Championship, the Reserve Expert Showman and the Herdsman Award as well as the Krista Nobbe-Eldridge Leadership Award and the 4-H Council Colle Scholarship. She will attend Purdue University in the fall to study for a double major in Ag Sales and Marketing and Global Studies.
“I think others should participate in 4-H,” said Sara. “It’s a great way to make friends and it’s a good hobby that anyone can be good at if they work hard and have ambition.”
Taking home the Tom Swain Championship rotating trophy as well as a permanent trophy was North Decatur 10th-grader Hope Barker, daughter of Mike and Tiffanee Barker.
Hope is no stranger to agriculture having been in 4-H for eight years. She’s taken pigs and sheep to competitions and has been the Reserve Grand Champion Tom Swain winner before. She’s also competed in the National Fall Ewe Futurity and has been in the top five in Showmanship and the All American.
Hope enjoys sheep competitions and making friends along the way. The person Hope says has influenced her the most is her Uncle Matt.
“He’s the one to give me the harshest criticism,” she said.
She thanks her grandpa and her father for always taking care of her sheep when she can’t.
“In 4-H, you learn a lot of skills you never know could be taught, and you make a ton of friends,” she said.
She plans to attend Purdue University to study in the medical field.
