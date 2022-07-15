DECATUR COUNTY – The annual Tom Swain Showmanship Competition revealed two new winners Tuesday evening in the livestock tent.
Ten local youths participated in the showing of five livestock categories. The order was: swine, beef, dairy, sheep and goat.
A moment of silence was observed for local farmer and Decatur County 4-H member Aaron Huber. Huber recently passed away in a tragic accident. The Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge followed the moment of silence before the competition got underway.
The Decatur County 4-H Fair hosts the showmanship contest in honor of Tom Swain, a Rush County 4-H member and supporter who died as the result of an automobile accident in 1973. Many consider the winners of the contest to be the best of the best.
Those who participate in the annual contest consist of the first and second place members from the Expert Showmanship Classes of the 4-H beef, dairy, goat, sheep and swine programs.
This year’s participants included Maddie Brewsaugh, Hope Barker, Mason Morris, Lizzy Nobbe, Madalyn Shireman, Jude Beaver, Lilly Asher, Evan Graves, Wade Schutte and Allison Nobbe.
Karen Smith was the announcer and couple Andon and Pam Boocher acted as this year’s judges.
Participants received a golf-type scoring where the lowest number of points won after ranking them 1-10 in each category.
Evan Graves is this year’s Grand Champion and Hope Barker took Reserve Grand Champion in the Tom Swain contest.
Maddie Brewsaugh is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Brewsaugh and is in seventh grade at Greensburg Jr. High School. She is in the Tree City 4-H Club and has received fifth overall in Market Lamb at the Indiana State Fair and Grand Champion Wethers in sheep and goats.
Evan Graves is the son of Jared and Michelle Graves and is a junior at Greensburg High School. He’s received the Herdsman Award, Grand Champion County Born & Bred Steer, and he enjoys judging.
Mason Morris is the son of Matt and Ashley Morris and is an freshman at North Decatur. Mason has received second and third overall in Gilt/Barrow, Grand Champion Spot Guilt and Barrow and Reserve Champion Expert Showmanship.
Lizzy Nobbe is the daughter of Dan and Mary Nobbe and is in the 11th grade at Batesville High School. She’s received Expert Showman in Dairy, Grand Champion Dairy Cow and her future plans are to help with dairy projects because she enjoys spending time with her dairy cows.
Wade Schutte is the son of Ben and Staci Schutte. He is in the Might Marions 4-H Club and is in 8th grade at St. Mary’s School. In 4-H, he has received Grand Champion in Fine Arts, Reserve Grand Champion and Grand Champion in Woodworking, Reserve Expert Showman and Grand Expert Showman.
Lilly Asher is the daughter of Nic and Abby Asher. She is in the Mighty Marions 4-H Club and in the 7th grade at South Decatur Jr. Sr. High School. In 4-H, she has received Champion Starter Heifer calf, Grand Champion Steer, Champion in Sewing and Champion in Cow/Calf Pair.
Hope Barker is the daughter of Mike and Tiffanie Barker. She is in the Future Builders 4-H Club and is a junior at North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School. She has formerly been a Tom Swain Champion and Reserve Champion as well as receiving Supreme Ewe, Expert Showmanship and Champion Cross Wether.
Jude Beaver is the son of Greg and Christy Beaver. He is in the Tree City Kids 4-H Club and he just graduated from GCHS. In 4-H, he has received Expert Showmanship, Grand Champion Pygmy Wether, Grand Champion Sr Pygmy Doe and Grand Champion Jr Pygmy Doe.
Allison Nobbe is the daughter of David and Julia Nobbe. She is in the Tree City Clovers 4-H Club and recently graduated from NDHS. In 4-H, she has received Grand Champion Jr Dairy Doe, Grand Champion Expert Showman, Reserve Champion Sr Dairy Doe and Reserve Sr Dairy Doe.
Finally, Madalyn Shireman is the daughter of Justin and Ashley Shireman. She is in the Jackson Sparkies 4-H Club and in the 8th grade at South Decatur Jr. Sr. High School. In 4-H, she has received Champion Expert Showman in swine.
