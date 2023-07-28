GREENSBURG – The regionally known band Top Hat Blues Revue will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, on the east side of the Decatur County Courthouse, taking part in Main Street Greensburg’s “Fourth Friday” Farmers’ Market.
Led for 30 years by seasoned blues guitarist Mark Gravely, this band brings something to blues dancing music not seen elsewhere in Southeast Indiana.
Drummer/vocalist Mike Moody, sax player/vocalist Rick Mitchell, and bass guitarist Tony Sadler add a funky and danceable groove to Gravely’s lead guitar chops that make any guitar blues fan feel right at home.
Moody, Mitchell and Gravely have played together more than 20 years, with Sadler joining them last year.
This is a band that rips through “Mustang Sally,” anything by Stevie Ray Vaughn, and then tops it off with a groovy and smoldering seven-minute version of Loggins and Messina’s “Angry Eyes.”
“These guys know exactly what they’re doing,” Gravely said of his bandmates. “They’re very intelligent and creative, and practicing is now fun – and we like to have fun!”
