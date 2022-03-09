RIPLEY COUNTY - The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, in conjunction with Ripley County EMA, has confirmed an EF0 tornado just north of Osgood in Ripley County occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, March 7, 2022.
The damage specific to the tornado itself was confined to roughly right along U.S. 421 near Jan-Cen-Del Community Schools and extended northeast and then east, before dissipating just north of Ind. 350 just west of Finks Road.
There were several areas which sustained straight line wind damage of similar wind magnitude outside of this path.
The first notable damage was broken tree branches and chimney damage along U.S. Highway 421 just west of the school. The tornado went on to cause roof damage at the school as well as damage to light objects and toppling a light pole in the athletic fields north of the school.
Debris also caused damage to some buses parked at the school.
Further east, the tornado traveled just north of Ind. 350 where additional trees were either uprooted or snapped. Snapped trees resulted in substantial damage to an outbuilding in the 700 block of W. Ind. 350.
While additional damage of similar strength was observed along W. Fairground Road, as well as other locations to the north and east of Osgood, this damage was attributed to wind damage from the line of strong storms that swept through the area at the same time of the tornado.
This survey was completed with significant assistance in the form of photos and video provided by Jan-Cen-Del Community Schools, Osgood Volunteer Fire Department and Ripley County EMA.
According to the NWS, this information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for CodeRED by visiting www.ripleycounty.com and clicking on the CodeRED logo to enroll, or visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF02337A1E04.
Another option is to text RIPLEYCOALERTS to 99411 to receive a direct link to the enrollment form on your mobile device.
