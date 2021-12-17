GREENSBURG - Stonebridge Trucking, S&S Buses and Thrive Market in Batesville, in cooperation with many other businesses in the Greensburg/Batesville/Oldenburg area, are working together to send disaster relief to western Kentucky to help residents there recover from a band of tornadoes that ripped through the area last week causing widespread destruction and leaving several dead.
Those involved with the relief effort are asking area residents and businesses to donate non-perishable goods such as bottled water, children's clothing, cleaning supplies, blankets, masks, rubber gloves and other emergency supplies.
Donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Saturday, December 18) at Stonebridge Trucking, 1440 S. CR 600 E., Greensburg.
Donations may also be dropped off at the Decatur County Health Department, Don Meyer Ford, and Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville during normal business hours Monday and Tuesday.
Cash donations are being accepted at all First Financial branches; make checks payable to "Western Kentucky Relief Fund," or donate via PayPal at dschoetmer@dripcollc.com.
Donated items will be picked up Tuesday, December 21, and taken to where they are most needed in western Kentucky.
"We'd like to wrap this up by late Tuesday and deliver on Wednesday," said relief organizer Brad Stephens. "There is a chance, depending on the amount of what we gather, that we'll be making another trip."
For more information call Stephens at 812-716-1023.
