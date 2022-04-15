GREENSBURG - The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that southeastern Decatur County was hit by a brief, weak tornado Wednesday night.
The 75-feet wide tornado had a maximum speed of 84 mph and traveled about a tenth of a mile.
Decatur County EMA reported the tornado touchdown took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near CR 800 S. and 100 W. - between Westport and Millhousen - where a barn and horse trailer were reportedly damaged.
