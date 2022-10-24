GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Courthouse clock will soon be “up to speed” following a decision by the Decatur County Commissioners.
Last month, the county leaders heard an appraisal of the condition of the clock, the condition of its gearbox, its age and its carillon bells.
The original clock, installed in 1913, had weights that required it to be wound on a regular basis. At some point, the action was changed to an electric motor and that has failed.
Because of the antiquated gearing system and the unavailability of appropriate replacements, the commissioners have decided the electric clock mechanism be removed and replaced with a modern timepiece and carillon bells system.
It has been determined that a modern gearbox should be installed as the primary method of driving the hands all four faces of the clock. In addition, new hands that look exactly like the existing ones will be installed.
Verdin Bells and Clocks representative Steve Doerger recommended that some or all of the clock face panels be replaced with new acrylic panels and the metal hands be replaced completely as well.
Doerger also suggested the new timepiece be operated by a digital device that will maintain accuracy in the event of power outages and could also shift automatically during daylight-saving time observances. If connected directly to the county’s internet network, it would stay “very accurate” all the time, he said.
Doerger further recommended a digital carillon system that could be programmed to chime on the hour and even play seasonal music that could be amplified by new speakers installed in the tower.
If desired, such a system could also have a microphone jack in it for announcements that could be heard around the Square.
“You would have the option of turning the bells off during the evening hours and starting them again in the morning,” he said.
Quotes for the job from three different companies versed in clock tower work were recently considered by the commissioners.
Americlock Inc. of St. Louis bid $74,800, Verdin Clock Company of Cincinnattii bid $58,255, and Smith Bell and Clock of Camby, Indiana bid $41,363; all bids included electronic controls that can be set by computer. The Verdin bid did not include electrical or mortar work, and Smith Bell included all electrical work, new hands made from aluminum, and all of the mortaring work necessary.
Smith’s final bid was chosen, but due to questions about the carillon installation work cannot begin at this time.
Commissioner Koors said pending those decisions, the work is planned for completion by Christmas.
