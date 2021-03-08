RIPLEY COUNTY - The Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc. (IPEP) is excited to announce the Town of Sunman as a recipient of its 2021 safety grant award.
IPEP is proud to partner with Eric Taylor (President Park Board), Cheryl Taylor (Clerk Treasurer), Terry Knueven (Utilities Superintendent), Jason Hoffman (Marshal) among others, along with Bill Vankirk with Voldico Insurance, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources. The grant funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers compensation exposure.
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.
- Information provided
