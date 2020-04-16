GREENSBURG — Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust recently told the Daily News that business his office has been even busier than usual during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Indiana township trustees are responsible to see that no one in their respective townships suffer needlessly for lack of necessities such as shelter, food, necessary utilities, and medical care or prescriptions, and our office is open,” Rust said.
“We are working to provide uninterrupted services to all township clients during this very unusual time,” he continued. “Our goal is to keep everyone safe while we work through these challenging times.”
With the Decatur County Courthouse currently accessible by appointment only, Rust urged anyone in Washington Township to call and set up an appointment.
His office has been fielding a lot of calls and guiding individuals to different resources, especially unemployment, he said.
“When we take an application for township assistance,we have to execute an exhaustive investigation to be assured that the applicant’s household does not have the means to provide per their vital needs,” Rust said. “Many times, we will refer clients to other services that are available in the community, but for others we may pay the vendor on behalf of the client for services, like when we pay a landlord for rent.”
Rust said applicants for township assistance should know trustees are checking to see that income from wages, tax returns or federal stimulus checks is being used to pay for rent and utilities first.
“Regardless of the moratorium on evictions and utility shut-offs, we need to see that those resources are being used appropriately,” Rust said.
To apply for township assistance, visit the Washington Township website www.wttodc.com and click the red button at the top of the screen to begin the application process.
Anyone with questions about who their township trustee is may inquire at www.wayeo.egis.39dn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.