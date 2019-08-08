Tox-Away Day getting close

DECATUR COUNTY – Another Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Tox-Away Day is right around the corner.
This year’s event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and is strictly for Decatur County residents only. Decatur County residency will be verified upon arrival.
“We are fortunate enough to be able to offer Tox-Away Day to residents in Decatur County every year,” Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Executive Director Brittani Saunders said. ”This event is one of the most important services we offer. We would even venture to say it is more important than recycling. Household hazardous waste is just as the name states, hazardous to our health.”
Saunders said local residents will be able to safely dispose of paint, used oil and antifreeze, oil filters, expired medications, "sharps," corrosive liquids, aerosol cans, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, batteries of all type, light bulbs, helium tanks, refrigerant tank, oxygen tank, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, household cleaners, mercury, appliances, electronics and tires.
“If you have an item that is not listed, feel free to call us at 812-663-0960 and we can answer your questions,” Saunders said. “We can take just about anything at this event except for regular trash and recycling.”
In the past, the local solid waste management district has collected upwards of 250,000-plus pounds of materials.
Saunders said approximately 650 residents made their way out to the previous event, and nearly 254,000 pounds of unwanted items were collected.
“All of the items listed cannot be thrown away,” Saunders said. “Landfills will not allow these items. Sadly, many hide them with their regular trash and these items may end up in our landfill anyway. However, if we try our best to spread the word to our neighbors, hopefully more people will do the right thing. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has estimated that most families have approximately 100 pounds of household hazardous waste in their homes.”
Saunders said if these items are not disposed of properly, they can cause significant harm to the environment, more specifically the water supply.
Essentially, there’s no reason not to take advantage of the free of charge event.
“We use water for everything and we don't want these items getting flushed or poured down drains or outside where they could be washed away into our water sources,” Saunders said. “Not only can HHW (household hazardous waste) be detrimental to our health, it can also be dangerous. Some chemicals will burn and cause permanent damage if they touch your skin or get in your eyes. Make sure to take advantage of this free service in Decatur County.”
Decatur County residents will need to complete a certification form. A pre-fill out form can be found at the district’s website.
For more information, visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com or call 812-663-0960.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.