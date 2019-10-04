GREENSBURG -- This year's annual Tox-a-Way Day was a huge success, according to Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Executive Director Brittani Saunders.
"We had a record attendance and total pounds collected," Saunders related in a recent email to the Daily News. "We can't thank the community enough for being patient with us during [their] wait time at this year's event. The board of directors recently met to discuss the reasons behind the longer wait time and found that it was due to a record amount of items collected at this year's event. With a larger amount of items, especially tires, electronics, and appliances, it took longer for the workers to unload all of the items."
This year's annual Tox-a-Way Day took place Sept. 7 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
According to Saunders, there was a total increase of 86,255 pounds collected compared to last year.
Here's how the numbers broke down.
Residents dropped off 68,783 pounds of household hazardous waste, 179,220 pounds of tires, 28,860 pounds of appliances, and 63,516 pounds of electronics.
That's a combined total of 340,379 pounds of items collected that were diverted from the waste stream.
"On average, we have collected approximately 250,000 pounds of items," Saunders said. "Over the last several years, we have seen an increase in need for more availability for residents to recycle and dispose of their household hazardous wastes. We are excited to announce that in 2020 we will be offering a Tox-a-Way event in the spring and in the fall! We will also increase our electronic recycling days to allow for more dates to dispose of electronics and paper shredding."
Saunders encourages Decatur County residents to be on the lookout at the first of the year for all the 2020 recycling dates that will be offered locally.
"We hope with the increase of available days to dispose of your items, our community will be able to utilize these great free services to dispose of their unwanted electronics, appliances, tires, and household hazardous wastes," Saunders said. "We hope this increase in availability will be a benefit to residents of Decatur County. On behalf of the Decatur County Solid Waste Management Board, thank you for your continued support!"
In the State of Indiana, it is against the law to throw away electronics and hazardous wastes.
The organization's next public event is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the fairgrounds. It is designed for the safe disposal of electronic scrap, and confidential shredding of sensitive documents will be available.
Questions may be directed to the local Solid Waste office at 812-663-0960.
For additional information, visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.