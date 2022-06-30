GREENSBURG - A local man died Wednesday evening as the result of an accident that occurred while he was operating a tractor.
According to a news release provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 9:37 p.m. Wednesday the Decatur County Communications Center received a report of a tractor in a creek in the 4900 block of CR 300 N.
When Decatur County Emergency Services arrived, Aaron Huber, 28, was located underneath the tractor and inside the creek bed.
He was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Decatur County Coroner’s office took custody of the body.
Tommy’s Diesel Service assisted with retrieving the tractor from the creek.
Responding agencies were the Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County EMS, Adams Township Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County Coroner’s Office and TDS wrecker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.