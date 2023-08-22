KNIGHTSTOWN – Sunday morning, a trooper from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District stopped a passenger vehicle for a speeding infraction and discovered the driver was wanted in Tennessee for robbery.
On around 9 a.m. Aug. 20, Master Trooper Jeff Culley was patrolling Interstate 70 near the 116 mile marker (Knightstown exit). While checking the speed of vehicles, Trooper Culley observed a black Toyota Camry travelling above the posted speed limit.
A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle and the driver reportedly fled from law enforcement.
While attempting to flee, the driver exited the interstate at the Knightstown exit at a speed too fast to maintain control of the vehicle. The driver lost control and came to a stop in the grassy area of the off-ramp. The driver exited the vehicle and continued to flee on foot.
A perimeter was established and the driver was apprehended shortly thereafter by deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver was later identified as Jeremy S. Godwin, 43, of Carbon, Indiana.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Godwin was wanted on an active warrant out of Tennessee for an original charge of robbery.
Godwin was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail for resisting law enforcement and will be extradited back to Tennessee to face the robbery charge.
Assisting Master Trooper Culley in this investigation were other members of the Indiana State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, and the Knightstown Police Department.
