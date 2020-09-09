GREENSBURG - A recent traffic stop initiated by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department resulted in the arrest of three persons, two of them on felony charges.
According to a news release from Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, on Monday (Sept. 7) DCSD Deputy Devin Workman observed a vehicle without headlights on traveling southbound on Ind. 3.
Workman attempted to pull the vehicle over but was unsuccessful in getting the vehicle to stop.
After following the vehicle, with emergency lights activated, for several miles, the vehicle finally pulled over on Broadway Street.
Once the vehicle stopped, Workman identified and arrested the occupants of the vehicle as the following:
Solange Sandova Ariagada, 32, was arrested on a Level 5 felony charge of trafficking;
Marion Navarrete Leal, 32, was charged with resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and,
Natalin Lepe-Ano, 30, was arrested on a Level 6 felony charge of deception.
No additional information is being made available until this investigation has been completed.
Sheriff Durant thanked the Greensburg Police Department for their assistance, and also noted that these subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
