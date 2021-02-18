RIPLEY COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Deputy Adam Hunger stopped a vehicle for following too closely and reckless driving.
A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and 6.5 grams of cocaine and other drug items were located. The driver, Dustin Cutshall (30), of Madison, and passenger Brittany Mefford (24) also of Madison, were arrested and taken to the Ripley County Jail.
Both subjects face several drug related charges, which are only accusations at this time. All subjects are assumed innocent until proven guilty, in a court of law.
Deputy Hunger was assisted by Deputy Lee Davidson and the Versailles police department.
