GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Family YMCA and Community Church of Greensburg are cohosting a Halloween "Trail of Treats" Saturday, Oct. 24.
A variety of activities will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. in the church parking lot, 1427 W. Vandalia Road. Social distancing will be observed and guests must wear a face covering.
There will be free meals for children and adults, free coffee and cider, a Trunk-Or-Treat, pumpkin bowling, and a chalk art competition featuring three age groups: elementary, junior high, and high school.
From 5 to 8 p.m., the party moves to the Y's walking track where everything will take place outside. Again, social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required.
There will be assorted games, a zombie dance party, hay rides sponsored by Koenig Equipment, fire prevention information provided by the Greensburg Fire Department, glow necklaces sponsored by WTRE, and costumed characters who will be available for photos.
At 7 p.m., winners of the chalk art contest will be announced.
Questions may be directed to the Y at (812) 663-9622 or the church at (812) 662-8331.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.