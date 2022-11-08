COLUMBUS — Greensburg Transitional Living Center of Greensburg is receiving a $2,500 grant from Centra Credit Union to further its mission. This organization was nominated by Centra Team Members who feel passionate about the work they do in our community.
The Greensburg Transitional Living Center provides shelter, education, and job search assistance for those experiencing homelessness.
“Centra Team Members are really involved in our Communities, and they love being able to support the causes they care about each year. Non-profit organizations are all about ‘People Helping People,’ and we love helping them achieve their missions,” said Centra Director of Community Involvement Jenni Carr.
A total of 40 organizations have been awarded grants through nominations by Centra Team Members. A complete list of organizations receiving grants can be found at Centra.org.
"The Greensburg Transitional Living Center provides valuable services in Decatur County to help the community thrive and grow. Supporting them with this donation is just one way we can achieve our vision of creating value for the Communities we serve," Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said.
About Centra Credit Union
Centered around its Members, Centra Credit Union is a community-based, full-service financial institution with 24 branch locations throughout central and southern Indiana, and in Jamestown, New York and Whitakers, North Carolina.
With $2 billion in total assets, Centra is among the five largest credit unions in the state of Indiana.
