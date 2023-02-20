GREENSBURG - A change in the way city residents' trash and recyclables are collected is coming.
According to information city officials have shared, Decatur County Solid Waste Management, through a bid process, has contracted with Rumpke Waste & Recycling to be the new recycling service provider for Decatur County.
The new service with Rumpke will begin March 1.
Residents will receive, if they have not already, a mailer and schedule that specifies pick-up day, holiday pick-up, new toter delivery date, new service start date, and Rumpke's contact information.
Recycling pick-up will be split by street.
If you have questions regarding the new service with Rumpke or pick up/day week, contact Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171 or by email at service.cin@rumpke.com.
Residents can also sign up for text alerts for holiday reminders and service updates by calling 1-800-828-8171 or by emailing service.cin@rumpke.com.
Best Way will be collecting the old toters February 27 and 28.
City residents are asked to place their totesr curbside so they can be collected.
If you have any questions regarding the pick-up of old toters, call the local Solid Waste office at 812-663-0960
