GREENSBURG — Dirt is being moved in the area of a future travel plaza.
The approximately $2.5 million project being developed by Jeff Whitaker will set across from the Shell gas station along Michigan Avenue.
The four-acre travel plaza will consist of an Amoco convenience store and a Sonic fastfood restaurant.
“We’re currently getting things ready to move forward,” Whitaker said. “Current plans are to hopefully have the project complete in July or August.”
The project developer also added that more will be done here soon.
“We won’t start constructing the building for a couple weeks,” Whitaker said. “We hope to have that started by February 1.”
The project received 10-year tax abatement, approved by the city council, in August 2019.
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins spoke about the project after the abatement was approved last year.
“That’s another good addition out there,” Robbins said previously. “They drive traffic off the interstate on that road, and once we get more traffic and vehicle counts, then we can take those and shop that area even more. Usually, when areas are first developed, some of the first things you’ll see there are these large gas stations.”
This is one of two projects currently in development by Whitaker.
The other project is for Fairfield Inn and Suites, which is operated by Marriott, and is expected to be a three-story building. The number of rooms has yet to be determined. The total cost of the project is just above $12 million.
The hotel would be built just north of the small body of water located near Veterans Way with the main entrance facing the road itself.
That project also received 10-year tax abatement.
Just down the street from the travel plaza is another project developed by Keegan McCamment, which is for a convenience store and a yet-to-be-determined food establishment in front of the Hampton Inn and Suites. The other restaurant, which will occupy the area of the brick house next to the site, is also unknown at this time.
McCamment has said the goal is to have everything ready by May.
The project being developed by McCamment is approximately $2.6 million.
