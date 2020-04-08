GREENSBURG — Effective 8 a.m. Thursday, April 9, the travel status in Decatur County has been changed from “red” to “orange” by the Decatur County Commissioners.
The orange status means a “watch” is in effect for local traffic; conditions are “threatening to the safety of the public,” according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory).
During a “watch” travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
The county’s “orange” status is to remain in effect for seven days; it ends at 11:59 p.m. April 20 to coincide with Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-18.
“I’m encouraged that a lot of our social distancing numbers are better,” said Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe. Referring to recent cell phone usage metrics, he continued, “Last week, before we went ‘red’ (emergency status), we got an ‘F’ rating and we’re now at a ‘B minus.’ Hopefully, we make some headway this week as we go to orange, per the governor’s wishes, but I want people to understand that it’s not over. We still need to be very cautious and practice all the social distancing we’ve been doing.”
Under the county’s “orange” status, outside exercise such as walking, biking, or jogging permitted on the condition that it’s done alone or with another member of your immediate household.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew put in place April 2 remains in place, and use of public playgrounds is prohibited.
Those diagnosed with COVID-19 who are not being treated at a healthcare facility should self-quarantine as much as possible and limit their contact with others living in the same residence. Anyone living or exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19 should contact the Decatur County Health Department hotline at 812-560-5450.
When traveling for authorized purposes, individuals should maintain existing social distancing cautions including proper hygiene and six foot distances from other individuals, and should travel as the sole occupant of their vehicle unless the vehicle requires more than one person to operate or the driver is transporting one passenger to their place of employment at an essential business.
Businesses that choose to remain open to the public shall designate by signage and tape enforcing six foot distances where lines of customers occur, shall make hand sanitizer readily available for their customers and employees, and shall display signage directing customers to do business by telephone or online as the preferred mode of business.
Each business shall keep track of the number of people who enter and leave a store, and the “one-in, one-out” practice should be maintained when the capacity for safe social distancing is exceeded. Customers should be given the option of calling ahead to place an order, and should be offered curbside pickup and payment capabilities. Only one adult per household should be permitted into businesses at a time, and minors and dependents should be accompanied by one adult.
In-person purchases should be postponed until such purchases are needed for sustenance, health, education or employment.
All in-person visits to retail establishments should limit the number and frequency of such visits.
All individuals should limit the number of household members who travel to and enter stores or other essential businesses.
Social distancing protocols (the “six foot rule”) remain in-place, per the governors Executive Order 20-18.
All law enforcement agencies in Decatur County will enforce the orders issued by Governor Holcomb, the Decatur County Commissioners, and the mayor of Greensburg.
Reckless, knowing or intentional violation of this order or Governor Holcomb’s Order 20-18 order is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in the Decatur County Jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
The order finishes by saying that the commissioners are aware of the hardship and sacrifice these measures impose, and indicates the restrictions will be revisited as the COVID-19 circumstances change as deemed appropriate.
Concerned about Decatur County being identified as a COVID-19 “hot spot,” the commissioners declared a “red” travel advisory, the highest emergency level available, on April 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.