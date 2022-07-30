BATESVILLE - The Treasure Trove, formerly Tri-State Artisans, recently underwent a name and ownership change. Owner Heather Gonzalez began as an employee in the business several years ago and is now a proud business owner.
"I have always wanted to own my own business and the previous owner really took me under her wing," Gonzalez said. "I wouldn't be where I am today without her."
The business is still much the same as it has been. They offer collectables, vintage items and antiques as well as hand-made items, some resale items and an array of classes. The shop is located at 141 Batesville Shopping Village and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"We are still offering our art classes and painting/crafting events on the weekends," Gonzalez said. "Anyone who is interested can sign up on tsartisans.com."
The family-ran business may expand in the future but is currently enjoying its successes in Batesville. Gonzalez said Batesville has embraced her small business over the years as it has many others.
"I think it's wonderful being here in Batesville," Gonzalez said. "The Chamber has always been here to help support us. When I first moved here 17 years ago I felt like I was home... And I look forward to growing my business here."
