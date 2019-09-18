Tree City Fall Festival is here

GREENSBURG – Celebrate 40 years of the Tree City Fall Festival beginning today (Sept. 20).
The local Fall Festival kicks off on the courthouse square in downtown in Greensburg.
This year’s festival will offer a wide variety of food vendors as well as craft and commercial vendors selling their wares and promoting their organizations.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m.
The crowning of Tree City royalty will follow opening ceremonies at 6:15 p.m.
At 6:45 p.m., Spencer Niles will present his acoustic set, followed by Hairbangers Ball at 8 p.m.
The categories for Tree City Royalty include the Miss Tree City contest, Junior Miss and Little Mister and Miss.
Contestants for Miss Tree City are Bobbie Bialk, Danielle Smith, Taylor Gramman, Molie Dean, Kjerstan Hess, Taylor Smith, Ashley Grimes and Olivia Howard.
Contestants for Junior Miss are Alexxis Baluyot, Caroline Koehne, Emili Tyler, Katie Gearhart, Camille Deaton, Madison Ponsler, Chase Christianson and Payton Howard.
Contestants for Little Mister and Miss are Lillian Arnett, Katherine Maddux, Bryar Plunkett, Gwen Gauck, Faith Dodson, Maya Kress, Chloe Kramer, Elizabeth Scudder, Penelope Martin and Jonathan Arnett.
Saturday morning, the Caleb Brown Memorial 5K run will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 7 a.m.
The Herb Kohler Memorial Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on N. Broadway Street with the theme “40 Years of Festival Fun.”
The 2019 Tree City Fall Festival Car Show will also be held Saturday on the east side of the courthouse square. Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon, and trophies will be distributed at 1 p.m.
Nuttin’ Fancy will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. and will play until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Warner Nashville recording artists Walker County plays at 6 p.m. that same day. The band toured this summer with Ty Herndon, Luke Bryan, and Old Dominion.
The weekend’s entertainment will be topped off with the Sounds of Summer Beach Boys Tribute Band. They have appeared on AXIS TV at the world famous Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles, and Mike Love of the Beach Boys has graced the stage with them. That show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tree City Fall Festival Board President Mark Carman recently told the Daily News why he is encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.
“The Tree City Fall Festival is a great opportunity to get out and support the local economy and non-profit organizations, a chance to say hello to friends and neighbors you may not have seen in a while, and a weekend full of family fun and entertainment,” Carman said. “Come out, bring your lawn chair, bring your kids, bring your grandparents, bring everyone!”
