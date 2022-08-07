GREENSBURG – Merrill Smith, Chair of the Tree City Fall Festival Parade, has announced that Brendan Bridges and Decatur County Special Olympians will be the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Tree City Fall Festival Parade.
The annual parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17.
“Special People Make a Great Community,” is the theme for the 2022 parade.
Smith and committee members are encouraging businesses, organizations, churches and citizens to select an individual or individuals that have had an impact on the Greensburg/Decatur County community to participate in the parade.
“The parade committee encourages businesses, residents, schools, churches and organizations to use their imagination and creativity to bring attention and excitement to the parade as we honor those who make our community great,” Smith said.
Entry forms may be found online at www.treecityfestival.com and are due by Monday, September 12.
Entries are not required to follow the suggested theme, should they choose to do something else, according to Smith.
There will be cash awards for the top three entries as judged during the parade.
The parade will be led by the Flying Tigers Navy Sea Cadets carrying the American Flag. The Greensburg Optimist Club’s Avenue of Flags display will follow with local veterans on board of an American Legion float.
“We would like everyone to pull together to make the Fall Festival Parade as large as the Bicentennial Parade,” Smith said. “We have a wonderful theme that can tell our community’s story.”
Once you have downloaded the entry form and filled it out, you may send the form to: TCFF Parade Entry, C/O Merrill Smith, 1927 S. US Hwy 421, Greensburg, IN. 47240.
Entries must be received by September 12, 2022.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.