GREENSBURG – The Tree City Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Greensburg Square. According to festival organizers, the festival Main Stage will feature something for nearly any musical taste from the opening act on Friday to the closing band Saturday evening.
Kicking off Friday night’s lineup at 7 p.m. is the Night Owl band from Columbus, Indiana, who will feature a range of country music. Night Owl has played many venues, from small town bars, theaters, fairs and festivals to the historic Grand Ole Opry.
Their style and appeal has garnered them the 2019 Band of the Year International Singer Songwriters Award, the 2020 ISSA Single of the Year Award for their original single “Made in America,” and the 2022 International Singer Songwriter Album of the Year for their “Off the Tracks” album.
Night Owl plays outlaw and new country music, with a little bit of Southern Rock, featuring original tunes like “Cool Gentle Wind” and “Country to the Bone,” which has been released to independent national radio.
The band is a regular guest on the WTTV Channel 8 show “Life Style Live,” the Brown County Hour radio show on WFHB, and for the KORN Country 100.3 Radio show “KORN Jam.”
Finishing off Friday evening is the Garth Brooks tribute band No Fences, which is expected to take to the stage around 8:15 p.m.
No Fences is billed as the #1 tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks and features Dusty Miller. No Fences faithfully replicates the sound, look and feel of a Garth Brooks concert.
Miller credits Brooks for inspiring him to pick up a guitar at age 11. What started out as an 11-year-old winning a lip sync contest complete with a homemade headset mic made by his sister has turned into a full-blown tribute concert experience 30 years later.
No Fences is comprised of seasoned players hailing from all over the Midwest including Nashville, Tennessee. Band members have opened for Brad Paisley, Toby Keith and The Kentucky Headhunters. Miller has also provided backup vocals for country music legend Kenny Rogers.
Opening the Main Stage at 6 p.m. Saturday is the Styx tribute band The Best of Times.
Best of Times recreates the magic of a STYX concert, covering the music of the legendary band with a note-for-note accuracy that is “second to none.” BOT performs each show with the high-energy excitement of a real STYX concert as well as visually recreating the essence of late ‘70s/early ‘80s STYX.
Best of Times covers hits from “Come Sail Away” and “Babe” to “Renegade” and “Too Much Time On My Hands,” with occasional surprises for all die-hard Styx fans.
Best of Times is billed as the only Styx tribute with both Dennis DeYoung (Jeff Morris) and Tommy Shaw (George McGrew).
Rocking out the end of another successful Fall Festival, E5C4P3 (a Journey tribute band) will headline Saturday’s concert starting at approximately 8 p.m.
Formed in June 1993, the band traveled nationwide paying tribute to one of rock’s most beloved bands, performing for tens of thousands of fans.
E5C4P3 is billed as “the original and best Journey tribute band to ever exist.”
The band performs each show with the high-energy excitement of a real Journey concert!
Focusing on the Steve Perry era, E5C4P3 covers all the hits from “Lights” and “Wheel in the Sky” to “Separate Ways” and “Be Good to You” including occasional surprises for all die-hard Journey fans.
All events on the Main Stage at the Tree City Fall Festival are free.
Concert-goers are urged to bring a lawn chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.