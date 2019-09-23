Tree City Fall Festival royalty crowned

GREENSBURG — Local residents celebrated the Tree City Fall Festival this past weekend, which kicked off with the crowning of festival royalty.
This year, Taylor Gramman received the honor of being named Miss Tree City. Joining her as festival royalty was this year’s Junior Miss Tree City Caroline Koehne, Little Miss Tree City Gwen Gauck and Little Mister Tree City Jonathan Arnett.
Contestants for Miss Tree City this year were Bobbie Bialk, Danielle Smith, Gramman, Molie Dean, Kjerstan Hess, Taylor Smith, Ashley Grimes and Olivia Howard.
Contestants for Junior Miss were Alexxis Baluyot, Koehne, Emili Tyler, Katie Gearhart, Camille Deaton, Madison Ponsler, Chase Christianson and Payton Howard.
Contestants for Little Mister and Miss were Lillian Arnett, Katherine Maddux, Bryar Plunkett, Gauck, Faith Dodson, Maya Kress, Chloe Kramer, Elizabeth Scudder, Penelope Martin and Arnett.
Miss Tree City’s court includes first runner up Smith, second runner up Hess, and Miss Congeniality Danielle Smith.
Junior Miss Tree City’s court consists of first runner up Baluyot, second runner up Ponsler, and Miss Congeniality Gearhart.
The court for Little Miss Tree City includes first runner up Maddux, second runner up Martin, and Little Miss Congeniality Dodson.
Little Mister Personality was awarded to Plunkett.
