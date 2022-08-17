GREENSBURG — Members, patrons and the Tree City Players Board of Directors celebrated the organization’s 50th (+1) anniversary this past weekend at the TCP Playhouse.
A catered meal kicked off an evening of entertainment and memories as the business of the organization’s annual meeting was conducted by TCP President Nancy Porter.
Tim Gauck, Luke Lecher and Amanda Gault were elected to the TCP Board of Directors, and the recent hiring of Nancy Worland to the staff as bookkeeper was announced.
Porter announced the results of the latest membership drive, saying that $13,190 dollars was donated during the drive from 86 individual supporters. Several businesses donated as well.
Staff Administrator Wendy Blake submitted the yearly grant to the Indiana Arts Commission, and 2022 marks the final year of the 5 year Capital Drive with roughly 98 percent of the pledges in.
“It’s been wonderful to have the support from the community,” Porter said.
To date, a monitor that scrolls the “Seasons’ of TCP” has been installed, as well as overhead lights to shine on the Shelby Sparkman mural in the front library.
The organization has also purchased and installed a projector and screen in which to show backdrops and provide media presentation capabilities.
With capital monies, the organization has also purchased a wireless head-mic’ system for actors as they perform on stage.
Porter announced the schedule for the TCP 2022-23 season with the “Front and Center Players Variety Show” scheduled for November. This year, the annual event will run for two nights instead of the customary single show of past years.
In December, TCP will present the stage presentation of the O’Henry classic “Gift of the Magi” directed by Greg Andiz. This is his show as a director for TCP, although his first experience with TCP was as part of the cast of the recent hit “Guys and Dolls.”
In February of ‘23, TCP will present “The Play that Goes Wrong” directed by veteran director Jeff Lincourt. The comedy tells the story of a group of performers staging a play in which nothing goes as planned.
In April of ‘23, TCP will present “They’re Playing Our Song,” the Marvin Hamlisch/Neil Simon musical based on the real life of Hamlisch and his lyricist Carole Bayer Sager. TCP has staged this show once before in the Goddard Auditorium at GCHS with direction by Sue Ann Bass (Hum).
The entertainment portion of the evening was presented with pianist Carla Ahrens playing accompaniment.
Live and filmed selections featured scenes from past shows including “The Foreigner,” “Mary Poppins,” and most notably, a live performance of the song “Hello Dolly.”
“Hello Dolly” starred founding mother of Tree County Players Cleo Duncan reprising her role from the legendary TCP production, with light choreography and support from her band of “waiters.”
The climax of the evening was the entire assemblage standing and singing to “There’s No Business Like Show Business” with lyrics on the backdrop screen.
Tree County Players is a 501©(3) organization and board members are President Nancy Porter, Vice President Amanda Gault, Secretary Karen Matthews, Treasurer Amy Borns and board members Cathy Lincourt, Corden Simmonds, Devin Morgan and Sean Durbin.
To learn more about Tree County Players or to purchase tickets to upcoming shows, visit www.treecountyplayers.com or call 812-222-4766.
