GREENSBURG — The Decatur County YMCA hosted their annual Tree City Rolling Tour & Century on Saturday. The tour included four cycling routes to choose from ranging from 100 miles down to 16 miles. The longer the route, the earlier the start time for cycling enthusiasts.
The early birds were on the road before 7 a.m. with the final start time for the 16-mile riders taking place at the courthouse at 10 a.m. Participants began arriving back at the courthouse for lunch around noon. The provided lunches included a choice of pulled pork or a hamburger along with two cold sides, dessert and a drink.
The non-competitive bike ride is hosted to raise money for the Annual Campaign Scholarship Fund. Riders paid up to $35 to participate. Of the four routes, three traveled to Lake Santee. The fourth and shortest was a country road route which was mostly flat.
When riders returned from their trip for lunch, local band “Hippie Fingers” had set up on the north side of the square to play live music for the returning athletes.
Hampton Inn and Suites and the Holiday Express both offered discounted rates for travelers who chose to participate in the race and support the local YMCA.
