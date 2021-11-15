GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Family YMCA’s 44th annual Tree City Run is scheduled for Saturday, November 20, with a registration fee of $35 until the day of the event.
A 10K run, 5K run and a 5K walk will all kick-off at 10 a.m. and there will be adult runners and age division awards for participation and times.
As the COVID pandemic continues, many people are experiencing fear and worry about their health and the health of their loved ones, their financial situation or job, or loss of support services they rely on, which can increase personal stress levels. Research has shown that an extended walk or run can help combat many of these symptoms.
DCFYMCA Fitness Director/Events Coordinator Deena Hamer said a good way to alleviate some of that stress is through the kind of exercise walking or running a 5 or 10K can provide.
“There really isn’t an end to the list of problems that can be treated with a good 5K run or a walk, and people don’t realize how much fun these events can be,” said Hamer “And, the weather forecast for the 20th is also good. We’re expecting dry and 40 degree weather.”
Hamer said that she’s taken many suggestions from runners not native to Greensburg who participate but didn’t get to see the famous courthouse tree.
“We changed it this year and both routes are much more scenic,” she said.
Volunteers are still needed to hand out water along the way, among other duties.
Registration information and forms can be found at www.getmeregistered.com.
Contact the DCFYMCA at (812) 663-9622 for more information.
