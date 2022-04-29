GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Green Scene is taking place beginning at 9 a.m. today, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds’ Farm and Home Building.
The event includes the 14th annual tree giveaway.
Six varieties of trees will be available, and the Decatur County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide general information about each to help Decatur County residents choose the right variety for their property. The trees available include red oak, redbud, river birch, silver maple, tulip and white pine. A thousand trees will be available on a first-come basis, with a five-tree limit per resident.
The redbud is a medium to fast growing tree that displays pink blooms and is sometimes called the harbinger of spring with a mature height of 30 feet.
The red oak is a fast growing tree often referred to as “stately” with a mature height of 60 to 75 feet.
The river birch is another medium to fast growing tree often found along river banks with a mature height of 40 to 70 feet.
The silver maple is a fast growing tree tolerates a wide variety of soil conditions and displays a mature height of 50 to 80 feet.
The tulip tree is known for its leaves which resemble tulip flowers. It is another fast growing tree with a mature height of 50 to 120 feet.
Lastly, the white pine was historically used for the masts of British ships, but can often be found as a windbreak today. It features a mature height of 50 to 80 feet.
Additionally, the Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting donations to the Greensburg & Decatur County Animal Shelter. The shelter is currently in need of dog leashes, bleach, laundry soap, cat litter, dry dog food, Dawn dish soap, floor cleaner, vinegar and Windex.
Donations are greatly appreciated but not required to receive trees.
The Decatur County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting this year’s Green Scene in coordination with Decatur County Recycling and the Decatur County Solid Waste Management District.
For more information, call 812-663-8685 Ext. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.