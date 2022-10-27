RUSHVILLE — Thanks to a Duke Energy grant, the city of Rushville Parks and Recreation Department paid for the purchase and recent planting of 200 trees as part of Rush County’s ongoing bicentennial celebration.
Saturday, October 22, The city of Rushville Parks Department and countless volunteers planted 200 trees.
The city of Rushville has seven parks (North and South Memorial, Carol Jenkins-Davis, Laughlin, Discovery, Willkie and Riverside) totaling more than 80 acres.
Many of the parks boast paved trails that are stroller and ADA wheelchair accessible. The paths are frequented by walkers, yet still lack the natural growth that would bring them to their full beauty. The addition of 200 trees to the Rushville Parks system will continue to aid in the beautification and conservation efforts of the Parks Department.
“Planting 200 trees for a bicentennial celebration is almost unheard of,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said. “But through the support of Duke Energy, Rushville is once again making a commitment to Rush County and its beautiful parks system.”
Over the years, Rushville has lost several mature trees to INDOT projects, storms, and the infestation of the emerald ash borer. This project, and accompanying grant, is dedicated to creating shade and overall visual improvement in the city’s underdeveloped parks and properties.
The Rushville Bicentennial Tree Project serves as a commitment to a cleaner, greener community and the next 200 years, Pavey said.
This project was made possible by countless volunteers and city of Rushville employees who dedicated their time and effort toward the rejuvenation of the parks’ green spaces.
The Duke Energy grant was co-authored by Kathi Jackley (Parks Department Natural Resource and Program Coordinator) and Nicholas Neuman (City of Rushville Intern). The planting was coordinated by Jackley and the city of Rushville Parks Department.
This tree planting was just one small part in Rush County’s bicentennial celebration and Rushville’s parks beautification. It is because of the support of Duke Energy, the work of the Parks and Recreation Department, and the support of the community that this project was possible, Pavey said.
Information provided
