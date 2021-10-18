GREENSBURG – Greensburg Tri Kappa is hosting the 13th annual Basket & Bag Bingo fundraiser starting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at the Knights of Columbus Hall on W. Main Street.
Advance tickets for the event can be purchased for $10 each from any Tri Kappa member or at the door the day of the event.
Admission tickets will be used to register in drawings for 15 door prizes. Each ticket holder will receive a bingo card packet including 15 sheets with three bingo games on each sheet. Guests may also purchase extra bingo card packets for $5 each. Each bag or basket has been sponsored by a local business and will be filled with donated prizes like Vera Bradley bags and Longaberger baskets, to name a few.
A 50/50 drawing will also be held as well as a drawing for a “Money Tree.”
Pizza, cookies, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase.
Event organizer Ashley Stier has been a Tri-Kappa member since 2008 and heard about the club through her mother, who was a member as well.
“I am a Tri-Kappa because I like being involved in the community,” she said.
Many of her friends enjoy being in the sorority for similar reasons.
“It’s really a lot of fun,” Stier said.
Being largely a philanthropic group, Tri-Kappa awards $1,000 scholarships honoring past members to students as they transition from high school to college. They also make monetary awards to not-for-profit organizations throughout the community. Past recipients include the Decatur County/Greensburg Community Bread of Life and the Decatur County/Greensburg Public Library.
Currently, Greensburg Tri-Kappa has 24 active members.
All proceeds from the event go to Greensburg Tri Kappa to be for scholarships and grants.
“It’s just a fun way for our members to give back to the community and have a good time,” Stier said.
During the event, pandemic protocols like mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. (Mask are recommended, but not required.)
For more information, contact event chairperson Liza Williams at 812-593-0581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.