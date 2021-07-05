GREENSBURG — The Independence Day parade around the historic Decatur County Courthouse and beyond kicked off at 1 p.m. Sunday, starting on Franklin Street and ending on Broadway.
Though there were no fantastically famous public personae involved, it was graced by locally famous city officials such as Mayor Josh Marsh and his dog (pariotically garbed and happy to meet new folks).
As any local knows, even though it’s perhaps the shortest of all the Tree City’s parades, it’s still an icon in the social fabric of Greensburg society.
Parade participants started lining up on Franklin around noon, reaching almost to First Street. Countless parade-watchers, sometimes standing six deep, lined the curbs on Franklin, Washington and Franklin streets, clapping and “hurrahing” each parade participant.
Hundreds of kids rode festively decorated bicycles or traveled in parent-powered Red Flyer wagons, waving tiny America flags and smiling at the crowd.
Parade and Decatur County Fair royalty donned their best summer looks to ride and wave at their fans from convertibles.
Many wore masks as a precaution against the COVID contagion, but this year’s Tri Kappa sponsored spectacle marked what many hope is the beginning of the end of the pandemic, proving that Americans are picking themselves up, dusting themselves off, and getting back to their lives.
“I’m pleased that Tri Kappa has made sure that the people of Greensburg have such a great way to celebrate Independence day, as they’ve done for many years,” said Mayor Marsh.
