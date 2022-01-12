RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa has available applications for several Tri Kappa State Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
Applications for baccalaureate or graduate degrees for current college students include Academic, Fine Arts, and the Twannette Nutter Fleming Music Award (teaching fine arts).
Two other state scholarship applications are available. The Key Scholarship is designated for students with an education interruption.
Also, a vocational application is available for students pursuing certification or licensing in a vocational field.
For full-time students interested in applying, forms are available by calling (765) 561-7293. Application packets must be returned by Feb. 7, 2022 for consideration.
Information provided.
