RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa has available applications for several Tri Kappa State Scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications for baccalaureate or graduate for current students include Academic, Fine Arts, and the Twannette Nutter Fleming Music Award (teaching fine arts).
Two other State Scholarship applications are available. The Key Scholarship is designated for students with an education interruption. Also, a Vocational application is available for students pursuing certification or licensing in a vocational field.
For full-time students interested in applying, application forms are available by calling 765-561-7293 or 765-561-2137. Application packets must be returned by February 10, 2021 for consideration.
