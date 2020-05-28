The Triplett Family Scholarship has been created through the Ripley County Community Foundation, according to a press release.
In 1919, the Triplett family established roots in Osgood when G.A. and Jessie Triplett purchased the Dopp drug store. Still operating in its original location, the Triplett family passed ownership of the drug store on to their cousins, the Buxton family, in 1974.
Tom Triplett, the grandson of G.A. and Jessie Triplett, states, “In the family’s 100-year presence in Osgood, the community has nurtured and benefited three generations of the Triplett family with values found only in this closely-knit town. It is the family’s wish that its legacy continues through this scholarship.”
The scholarship will be distributed annually at $1,500 to a student who is accepted to a two- or four-year accredited institute of higher learning, including technical schools. Applicants must be a graduating senior from Jac-Cen-Del High School; be planning a career or be enrolled in a technical skill or a degree in an accredited STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), educational, agricultural or language program; receive two letters of recommendation, one from a school administrator or teacher and the other from a coach, adult mentor or employer; and submit a 200- to 300-word essay on his or her past involvement within their community, church, school and other outside activities through participation and volunteerism.
“At the community foundation, we are honored to host the Triplett Family Scholarship to provide educational opportunities and financial assistance to students in Ripley County. We understand that students are the future, and through a high-quality education, local residents can be assured that Ripley County communities will obtain sustainability,” says Amy Streator, RCCF executive director.
This scholarship will be available beginning in 2021. For more information, persons can contact the foundation at 812-933-1098 or office@rccfonline.org. To make a donation to the scholarship fund, visit https://rccfonline.org or stop by the office at 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville.
