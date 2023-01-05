RUSHVILLE – General knowledge trivia has become increasingly popular in the last couple of years and at least a couple of Rushville entities are taking advantage of that to raise needed funds or just to reach out to the community and foster goodwill while having fun.
The first of two trivia-related events planned for this month is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, January 20, at the Rushville Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street.
Hosted by the Rushville Public Library, there is no cost to participate and both individuals and teams are welcome to join in the fun.
A flyer being circulated for the event states: Last year’s Elks Club/RPL Trivia event was such a hit that we’re returning to the Elks Lodge with another evening of trivia.
It also suggests those persons forming a team make them as multi-generational as possible, possibly providing a clue as to what type of questions participants can expect.
Last year’s RPL-sponsored trivia night offered some minor prizes for top performers, but the idea behind the outing is basically to provide the community with an enjoyable evening out.
A second night of trivia is planned for a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, January 28, at the 201 Building located on the northwest corner of Second and Main streets in downtown Rushville.
This event is Changing Footprints major fundraiser for the year and the cost is $25 per person. Organizers are looking for teams of eight or individuals who will be placed with a team as needed.
Rafael Sanchez, a popular Indianapolis television news personality, is slotted to serve as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies, and if history is any indicator those in attendance can count of plenty of laughs.
Seating is limited and several tables have already been reserved, though there is still room for interested entrants.
Cash prizes are awarded for top performers and door prizes are also awarded. For an extra chance to win a door prize bring a pair of new or gently used shoes to donate.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.
To sign up or with any questions, contact Ruth Koelmel at 765-969-6757 or email rakoelmel@gmail.com.
Changing Footprints is a 501c3 shoe charity that was started in Rushville but has since grown to five locations throughout Indiana.
Each location is rather unique in what they do. The Indianapolis locations and another in northern Indiana collect the shoes and box them up to take to various groups and sometimes do a shoe giveaway at different locations. Greenfield and Rushville have their own permanent locations where individuals can come in and select shoes.
Visit www.changingfootprints.org to learn more about the organization.
