Trooper Jayme Herbert, Indiana State Police-Versailles District, was recently recognized by the Indiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) for excellence in getting drunk drivers off Indianas roads.
NHTSA data shows nearly 30 people die every day across the United States in drunk driving crashes. That averages to one preventable death every 50 minutes, making the efforts of Trooper Herbert even more commendable.
Trooper Herbert, a seven-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, was recognized in a ceremony in Bloomington along with other troopers from southern Indiana who have excelled in their DUI Enforcement efforts.
Trp. Herbert was recognized for leading the Versailles District in the number of DUI arrests from 2016-2019. He additionally finished second in the district in DUI arrests in 2020 despite switching to a dayshift schedule.
Additionally, Trooper Herbert is a Standardized Field Sobriety Test Instructor as well as a Certified Drug Recognition Expert.
For more information about MADD, you can visit their website at https://madd.org.
