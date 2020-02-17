BATESVILLE - At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, an Indiana State Trooper's vehicle was struck by another vehicle while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-74 near Batesville in Ripley County.
The initial investigation by Trooper Cameron McCreary indicated that Master Trooper Daniel Elmore was conducting a traffic stop on a 2020 Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer driven by Roger Gladden, 58, Mint Hill, North Carolina, near the 152 mile marker on I-74 eastbound.
Trp. Elmore's 2013 Dodge Charger was parked behind Gladden's trailer with emergency lights activated.
Trp. Elmore was outside of his vehicle speaking to Gladden when a 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Juan Martinez, 44, Chicago, Illinois, left the eastbound lanes of I-74 and struck the rear of Trp. Elmore's vehicle.
The collision forced Trp. Elmore's vehicle into the back of Gladden's trailer.
After the collision, the Dodge Caravan left the south side of the roadway before overturning.
Trp. Elmore, Gladden, and Martinez were not injured in the collision. Three people in the Martinez vehicle were transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville for treatment of minor injuries. A six-year-old child in the Martinez vehicle was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash although toxicology results are pending.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Batesville Police Department, Batesville Fire Department, Batesville EMS, Ripley County EMS, and Sunman Fire Department/EMS.
