VERSAILLES – Sunday, an Indiana State Trooper suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck while on a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 421 south of Versailles.
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Senior Trooper Kyle Black conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by Barbara Ann Matis, 48, Madison, on U.S. U.S. Hwy. 421 northbound near CR 750 S. in southern Ripley County.
Trp. Black’s unmarked vehicle was positioned behind Matis’s vehicle on the shoulder of the highway with his emergency lights activated.
A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Mary Ann Holman, 77, Holton, was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 421 approaching Trp. Black’s location. Holman’s vehicle collided with the rear of Trp. Black’s vehicle which was then pushed into Matis’s vehicle.
Debris from Holman’s vehicle struck Trp. Black, who was standing outside of his vehicle.
Trp. Black sustained an injury to his leg. He was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville where he was treated and released.
Holman was transported to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Matis complained of pain, but declined to be transported for further medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Matt Holley, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Ripley County EMS, Versailles Fire Department, and New Marion Fire Department.
Information provided by ISP
