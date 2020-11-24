RIPLEY COUNTY - On Friday, November 20, 2020 troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were honored at the annual Indiana State Police awards ceremony in Indianapolis.
This ceremony recognized troopers from around the state for their work over the past year. Due to COVID concerns, not all award recipients received their awards in person at the ceremony.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was awarded a Bronze Star for his actions while responding to a November 2019 traffic crash that occurred on State Road 11 in Jackson County. Witnesses reported a car had driven off of State Road 11 into a body of water. The female driver was trapped inside the car while the car was sinking. Sgt. Wheeles entered the water and broke the back window of the car, freeing the trapped driver. Sgt. Wheeles sustained cuts to his hand and arm during the incident. Both the driver and Sgt. Wheeles were treated and released at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.
Sgt. Bryce Harris, Senior Trooper Brent Lykins and Trooper Robert Jonas were all given Lifesaving Awards for their actions when they responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 31 in southern Bartholomew County in April 2019. The head on crash resulted in the driver of one of the vehicles being entrapped inside the truck he was driving. The truck caught fire while the driver was still inside the vehicle. Sgt. Harris and Bartholomew County Deputy Andrew Whipker worked to control the fire while Troopers Lykins and Jonas pulled the driver through the back window of the truck.
Sgt. Jared Black was given a Lifesaving Award for his actions when he responded to a single vehicle crash in rural Ripley County in August 2020. Upon arriving on scene, Sgt. Black located the vehicle on fire with the female driver trapped inside of the vehicle. Sgt. Black broke out the sunroof of the car and pulled the injured and disoriented driver to safety just prior to the car being fully engulfed in flames.
The 2019 Trooper of the District for the Versailles District was awarded to Senior Trooper Matthew Holley. S/Trp. Holley leads the Indiana State Police-Area IV Crash Reconstruction Team. Versailles Post Commander Lt. Paul Adams stated, Trooper Holley has excelled in his area of expertise as a crash reconstructionist. He is a valuable member of the Indiana State Police. His commitment to investigating serious crashes thoroughly to provide answers to the families of those involved should not go unnoticed.
Trooper James Herbert received the Versailles Districts Top DUI Enforcement Award for the year 2019. Trp. Herbert led the Versailles District in impaired driving enforcement during the previous year. Lt. Paul Adams stated, Trooper Herbert’s efforts in DUI enforcement undoubtedly saved lives and prevented property damage and he is being recognized for his dedication in taking impaired drivers off of Indiana roads.
In addition to these awards, Senior Trooper Cameron McCreary was recognized after Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced that S/Trp. McCreary was being promoted to the rank of Corporal. Superintendent Carter presented Cpl. McCreary with his new badge and collar insignia. Cpl McCreary’s new job duties will be to receive evening shift calls at the Versailles Post and assign the calls to available troopers in the district.
- Information provided by Indiana State Police - Versailles District
