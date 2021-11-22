INDIANA - Seven troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles District were recently honored at the annual Indiana State Police Awards Ceremony.
Senior Trooper Randel Miller was given an award as being the 2020 Trooper of the District for the Versailles Post. In 2020, Trooper Miller excelled in criminal interdiction on roadways in the Versailles District. Trooper Miller and his K-9, Jinx, initiated numerous criminal investigations which led to the removal of illegal drugs and guns from area roadways. The cases also led to the arrest and prosecution of those who chose to be involved in criminal activities. Lt. Paul Adams, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Commander, stated, Trooper Miller's work ethic and dedication to the overall mission of the Indiana State Police has undoubtedly made our communities safer by pursuing those who are conducting criminal activities in our area.
Five additional troopers from the Versailles District were given awards as a result of an incident that occurred in November 2019 in rural Jefferson County, Indiana. The incident began on November 23, 2019, when officers were called to a home on Ind. 56 in eastern Jefferson County where a man was barricaded in a residence with a gun. During the incident, the suspect shot and wounded Master Trooper Joseph Livers, Indiana State Police-South Zone SWAT Team member. Trp. Livers was awarded a Purple Heart and Combat Action Award as a result of the incident.
Lieutenant Paul Adams, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, along with Master Troopers Rick Stockdale, Mark True, and Brent Lykins, Indiana State Police-South Zone SWAT Team Members from the Versailles Post, were awarded Combat Action Awards for their actions in providing aid to M/Trp. Lives and removing him from the scene to receive immediate medical attention. The awards were given to the troopers for their actions of putting themselves at risk to rescue a fellow trooper.
Following a review of older incidents, Sergeant Don Gregory, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, was awarded a Combat Action Award for an incident that occurred in October 2002, when he was a trooper at the Indiana State Police-Seymour Post.
During the incident, Sgt. Gregory responded to a rural Jackson County road in the early morning hours of October 18, 2002, to assist a Jackson County deputy in looking for suspects, possibly wanted on warrants, who abandoned a vehicle in the area. Sgt. Gregory soon located one of the suspects walking along the road nearby. Upon questioning the man about him possibly possessing a gun, the man reached for a gun and made threatening statements to Sgt. Gregory. Sgt. Gregory shot the suspect who then fled into a wooded area. The suspect was soon found deceased nearby while still in possession of the handgun.
